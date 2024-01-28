BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZPW opened at C$15.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.42. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$14.14 and a one year high of C$15.95.

