BMO Capital Markets Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$8.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

