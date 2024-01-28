BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

