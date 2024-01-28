BMO Capital Markets Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

GWO stock traded up C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$34.06 and a 1 year high of C$44.63. The stock has a market cap of C$41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. In related news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$2,729,415.00. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863 in the last ninety days. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

