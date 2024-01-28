BMO Capital Markets Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

