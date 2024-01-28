BMO Capital Markets Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

ASTL opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.