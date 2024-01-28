BMO Capital Markets Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $81.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBFree Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.2 %

WRB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

