Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $2,169,749. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 124,792 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,436.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.