Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

BLFY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 85,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 82,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 224,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

