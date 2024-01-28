Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 3,715,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

