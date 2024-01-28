Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lowered by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 3,715,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

