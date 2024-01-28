Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Price Performance

BTOG opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

