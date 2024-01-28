Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$18.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

BDT traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$15.49. 161,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,315. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.55. The company has a market cap of C$832.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.43.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

