Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Bird Construction Trading Up 2.2 %
TSE BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$832.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.45.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current year.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
