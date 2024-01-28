Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bird Construction Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$832.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.45.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

