Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Biophytis Price Performance

NASDAQ BPTS opened at $0.50 on Friday. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

