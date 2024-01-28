BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
BIOL stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
