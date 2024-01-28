BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BIOL stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

