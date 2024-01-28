Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $43,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.82. 540,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.99 and its 200 day moving average is $254.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.