Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

TECH opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

