Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.43.

BBY opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

