Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 219,852 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $361,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

