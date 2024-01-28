Best Buy Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.