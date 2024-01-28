Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,307 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.