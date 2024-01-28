Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $270.81 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $270.81 million and $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.39 or 0.05413503 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00081191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,957,820 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,897,820 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.