Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $236.65. 892,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.