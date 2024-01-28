Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,137,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

