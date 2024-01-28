Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCFree Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,137,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

BHC stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.