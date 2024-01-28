Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,137,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.2 %
BHC stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.