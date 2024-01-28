Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.95.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.89. 1,918,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,772. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

