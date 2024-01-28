Barclays Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.24.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

