Barclays Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $165.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

