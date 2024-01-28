Barclays Boosts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $47.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

SWTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,284. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

