Barclays Boosts Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target to $17.00

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 435,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,653. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

