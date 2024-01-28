Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,452. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.