Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $8,952,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

