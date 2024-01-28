Bancor Price Down 7.6% This Week (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $92.56 million and $2.97 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017277 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.00 or 0.99970525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011248 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00203060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,724,820 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,724,820.2468904 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.70378544 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $3,355,151.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.