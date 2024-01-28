Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 2,871,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.95. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Santander from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

