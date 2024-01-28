Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.9 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 231,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,058. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

