Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.52 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00008591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $199.52 million and $2.27 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 61,435,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,671,167 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

