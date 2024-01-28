Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 821,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,650,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.