Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 12,352,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,201. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

