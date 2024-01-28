Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

