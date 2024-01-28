B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $3.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,225,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

