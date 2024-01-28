B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. 32,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.