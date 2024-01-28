AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $240,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $236,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

