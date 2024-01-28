Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 1.1 %

AVT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 551,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,715. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

