AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $54,456,730.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

