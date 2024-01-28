AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $54,456,730.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
