Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

