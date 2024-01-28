Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. 1,677,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

