Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALV opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

