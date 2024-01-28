AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

