AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

