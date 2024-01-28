AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

